Letter: Grateful for editor, newspaper’s support of The Depot, fire departments

To the Editor:

During these quiet summer weeks, it gives us time to stop and reflect on those who support our community and it’s non-profits. I would like to take the time to whole heartedly thank Susan Shultz, editor of the Darien Times, for all the support she has shown two Darien non-profits that are close to my heart.

As the executive director of development at the Depot Youth Center, I have come to rely heavily on Susan for helping us build awareness and communicate to the community all the Depot has to offer families in Darien. Susan never fails to help tell our story and spread our mission. Secondly, Susan has been instrumental in raising awareness for Darien's volunteer firefighters and supporting the Town of Darien’s Firefighters’ Foundation. From helping the Foundation promote the fireworks to showcasing select volunteer first responders and profile all that they do serving our town as members of Darien, Noroton or Noroton Heights Fire Departments.

Thank you, Susan, for all your support and superb journalism.

Kesti Aysseh

Executive Director of Development, Depot Youth Center

Board Member, Town of Darien Firefighters’ Foundation