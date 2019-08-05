Letter: Democratic Town Committee vice chairman says caucus conducted with integrity, transparency and respect

To the Editor:

I’m responding to Rob Werner’s letter of Aug. 2 concerning the Democratic Party caucus.

I’m very comfortable that I - and the Darien Democratic party - conducted the July 23 caucus with integrity, transparency and respect for all participants.

Our caucus followed its rules and reached all decisions either unanimously or by overwhelming majority. I’m very excited to support our excellent candidates this fall.

Regarding the potential nomination for first selectman, I was crystal clear with our caucus about where our process stands and what their votes meant.

I appreciate that Chris Noe stepped forward that evening, and I respect his willingness to serve the Town. Chris spoke at length in support of his candidacy.

Following Chris’s statement and my explanation of process, the caucus voted to give the DTC control over this nomination. Conducting a public vote is not “’un-democratic”, that IS the democratic process.

I genuinely welcome any sincerely-offered feedback on my service to the Town, whether it’s from neighbors and constituents in District 6 who I’ve represented in the RTM for 11 years, or from Darien Democrats with ideas or concerns about the local party’s activities.

I’ve responded to Rob privately and will not be engaging further in this forum. But I wanted my colleagues, constituents and fellow proud Democrats to hear the other side of these allegations.

Frank Adelman

Vice Chairman

Darien Democratic Town Committee