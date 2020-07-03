Letter: Darien senior send-off committee thanks community for Class of 2020 support
To the Editor:
This year was undeniably a unique year for Darien High School seniors, and their final week as students at DHS was no exception! The DHSPA’s “Senior Send-Off” Committee was originally formed to oversee what would have been the inaugural all-senior class celebration party, providing a safe, substance-free and inclusive event for the DHS Class of 2020 to come together to celebrate each other’s impressive achievements.
But when unprecedented circumstances due to COVID-19 made this event impossible, the SSO Committee did not let the pandemic deter its efforts to create a memorable event for these well-deserving students. After much collaboration with the DHS administration, the SSO made their final week of school special by treating seniors to Blue Wave Booster Club gift bags containing DHS car “swag”, gift certificates and other treats; co-hosting the first “DHS Wave Through Processional” with DHS faculty & staff, and finally presenting an unforgettable class video which captured the true spirit of the DHS Class of 2020.
We continue to be grateful to all the donors who helped make these possible, but we would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the many people behind the scenes whose enthusiasm, support and hard work truly made this year’s events so successful! This list includes many members of our Town Departments, all those who agreed to chair subcommittees last fall as well as volunteers for early morning set-up and clean-up, and even all the DHS senior parents who helped drive their students through the processional. Without your efforts, these events simply would not have been possible, and so we would like to say thank you!
In addition, we would like to recognize in particular:
DAF Media/Damian Andrew
Darien Police Department
Darien Volunteer Fire Department
Noroton Volunteer Fire Department
Noroton Heights Volunteer Fire Department
Mikael and Lynne Andren
Tom and Kathy Arrix
Dee Attisani
Katharine Calderwood
Jeff DeMaio
Jen Fallon
The Felt Family
Ed Gentile
David and Julie Genovese
Jeremy Ginsberg
Susan Graham
Autumn Howard
Claire Hunter
Joan Kanlian
Lisa Koorbusch
Jen Laird
Johnny Louis-Fin
Mike Lynch
Stephanie Maher
Kyle McDonald
Lori Olson
Hutch & Ryann Pegler
Cathy Pond
Paul Quick
Michelle Sini
Jim Smith
Jayme Stevenson
Mary Wade
Melissa Williams
We wish you all a safe and healthy summer!
Brandi Maniscalco, Chairperson
Sheila O’Boyle, Co-chair
Karin Sharp, Co-chair
Lynne Wilson, Co-chair
2020 Senior Send-Off Committee