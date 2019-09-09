Letter: Darien Land Trust grateful for annual Farm-to-Table dinner support

To the Editor:

The Darien Land Trust would like to thank all of those who attended our annual Farm to Table Dinner at Waterbury Field on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Sold-out for the fifth straight year, the event is a celebration of the Land Trust’s success in preserving and protecting open space in Darien.

We were honored to have both State Representative Terrie Wood and First Selectman Jayme Stevenson in attendance, as well as Amy Blaymore Patterson from the CT Land Conservation Council. Thank you to Wee Burn Country Club and to all of our wonderful sponsors, including Silver Sponsors Baywater Properties, Halstead Properties, Laurel Road Bank and The Residence at Selleck’s Woods, and Bronze Sponsors Bartlett Tree Experts, BMW, Charter Oak Agency, Christine L. Hamilton-Hall, DMD, MD, David Harvey Jewelers, Houlihan Lawrence, Ring’s End and Wineport.

This success would not possible without you, our donors! It is your support that enable us to do the work required throughout the year to take care of more than 80 properties in town.

Elizabeth Harmon

Executive Director

Darien Land Trust