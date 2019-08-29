Letter: Darien Doughnut was a family tradition, will be missed

To the Editor:

It was disappointing to say goodbye to Darien Doughnut on their final business weekend, Aug. 24-25th. The line snaked out the door both Saturday and Sunday with wait times of 20-30 minutes.

For the last six years, I’ve taken my kids (ages 8, 6, 4, and 1) to get breakfast donuts every Saturday morning. It’s a family tradition that started around 1985 when my dad would regularly take me to the local donut shop, Donut Depot, in Troy, Michigan.

I had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and missed many kindergarten school days. After running errands or needing to get out of the house, we’d stop by the donut shop.

I’d always have my favorite, the sugar raised, while he would always get a coffee roll with nuts. We ate them at the counter sitting on diner bar stools. It was a casual affair that became a tradition.

I’m thankful I can continue the tradition with my four kids; it will surely be memorable. Every Saturday morning the kids know it’s Donut Day. Thank you Darien Donuts for all the coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and a lifetime of memories.

David Gorski

Darien