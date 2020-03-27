Letter: Department of Human Services here to help, needs volunteers for senior grocery delivery

To the Editor:

To the Editor:

During these challenging times, Darien Human Services wants residents to know we remain available to assist those in need. Please call 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, aramsteck@darienct.gov.

We continue to maintain contact with vulnerable or frail seniors on our Emergency Call list. If you would like to be added or would like to add someone to the list, please call 203-656-7328 or email aramsteck@darienct.gov.

Many members of our community are asking how they can help during this crisis. Palmer’s Market (203-655-2077) has been offering grocery delivery to seniors, those at high risk or residents who are quarantined. We need volunteers to help with “shopping” to fill the orders and delivery. Please contact Marcy Rand from the Darien Senior Center at mrand@darienct.gov if you would like to help in this effort.

Stay safe and be well.

Ali Ramsteck

LCSW, Director