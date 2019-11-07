Let it grow: Darien Police raising money for leukemia, lymphoma society

From left, Officers Cusano, Moura, Jimenez, Chief Donald Anderson, Officers Ehret, Clohessy, Fiscella, Sgt. Skoumbros, and Officer Vigil From left, Officers Cusano, Moura, Jimenez, Chief Donald Anderson, Officers Ehret, Clohessy, Fiscella, Sgt. Skoumbros, and Officer Vigil Photo: Darien Police / Photo: Darien Police / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Let it grow: Darien Police raising money for leukemia, lymphoma society 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

This fall, the Darien Police Association will once again be raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (Jenna’s Team). In past years, the DPA’s members have raised money so that, with approval and full support of the Darien Police Commission, departmental grooming standards were relaxed for a period of months so that male officers could grow beards or goatees and female officers could wear studded earrings while on duty.

This year, a new twist has been added. Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson has agreed to grow his facial hair for one month if the DPA could raise $5,000 for this good cause. The DPA will be asking its members and the general public to please consider donating to the LLS. A link has been set up so that donors can easily donate to Jenna’s Team and see the progress of the fundraising effort. The DPA will be raising the money during the months of November and December.

For anyone who knows Police Chief Donald Anderson, they know that “facial hair” is not in his vocabulary. He has come to work at 25 Hecker Ave for nearly 36 years clean shaven, with his boots polished and his uniform pressed. Darien Police said seeing Chief Anderson with facial hair will be a sight for anyone around town who has gotten to know him throughout the years. When asked if he’d be willing to participate in the DPA’s fundraising effort, he did not hesitate to jump onboard. Chief Anderson stated that it would be “an honor” to help raise money for those battling cancer of this type and that he would endure a beard if it could potentially raise $5000.00 in order to support Jenna’s Team and the LLS again this year.

The donations will support “Jenna’s Team” honoring Jenna Dos Santos, daughter of Darien Police Officer Michael Dos Santos, who was diagnosed with leukemia in the spring of 2009.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer research. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Link to donate to Jenna’s Team: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/ctwhv/Ffield19/JennasTeam

https://pages.lls.org/ltn/ctwhv/Ffield19/JennasTeam