OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Plastic containers for beverages, household cleaning products and personal care products sold in Washington state will be required to contain up to 50% post-consumer-use recycled content by 2031, under a measure passed by the Washington Legislature this week.

The bill, which would also increase the content of recycled material in plastic garbage bags, received final approval from the Senate on Monday and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.