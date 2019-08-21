Legislative panel says W.Va. judges should get raises

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A state legislative panel is recommending pay raises for West Virginia judges.

The West Virginia Judicial Compensation Commission released its final report on Tuesday and said the state has some of the lowest paid judges in the country.

The report says Supreme Court, circuit and magistrate judges should get 18.3% raises. Supreme Court justices would be paid almost $161,000 under the commission's recommendations.

The panel is also recommending that family court judges should receive a more than 20% pay increase to bring their salaries up to nearly $114,000.

The commission says the raises would bring West Virginia in line with national pay scales. The last judicial pay increase became effective in 2011.