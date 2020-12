LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislative offices were closed Monday because of threats of violence as presidential electors prepared to gather in the state Capitol to cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

The 16 electors will meet in the afternoon in the Senate chamber, at a ceremony chaired by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over President Donald Trump.