Legionnaire's disease confirmed at nursing facility; 1 death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Department of Public Health has confirmed two cases of Legionnaire's disease, including one recent death, at a Connecticut nursing facility.

The agency announced Friday the bacterial respiratory infection, caused by exposure to the Legionella bacteria, was confirmed among two residents of Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill. The bacteria were also found in water samples tested by the facility.

Department officials said they were notified by Apple Rehab on July 17 that a resident had contracted Legionnaire's disease. Personnel from the state agency and the nursing facility are continuing a joint investigation to determine the source of the bacteria. The water system has undergone chlorine treatment and further testing is continuing.

Legionnaire's disease is a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in small droplets of water containing the bacteria.