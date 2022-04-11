Legalizing medical marijuana gets first public hearing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-authored bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin will be getting its first public hearing next week, achieving one goal of backers and the latest sign of progress for those who want to loosen the state's laws.
The bill won't become law this year because Legislature has adjourned and won't be back until 2023. But the April 20 Senate committee hearing on the medical marijuana bill will give supporters their highest profile chance to make the case for loosening Wisconsin's marijuana laws.