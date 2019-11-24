Lee holds town hall amid partisan divide over impeachment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee admitted she was nervous to walk into a town hall meeting held in her southwest Las Vegas congressional district in the midst of an impeachment inquiry that has turbocharged political divides.

Lee, a first-term Democrat who represents a swing district, has been targeted with protests, phone calls and more by Trump supporters over the impeachment inquiry. She’s is among those in contested House seats trying to grapple with the partisan divide amplified by the impeachment inquiry in a divided Congress.

Lee decided to open her town hall by talking about impeachment first, telling the Associated Press she wanted to “get that out of the way so we can talk about all the other stuff we’ve been working on.”