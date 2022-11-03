Lee distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday distanced himself from a claim attributed to him falsely alleging that employees will be forced to pay union dues if the state's so-called right-to-work law is not enshrined in the state constitution.

Last week, organizers behind the proposed constitutional amendment posted a message they said came from the Republican governor. The statement included a long list of reasons supposedly from Lee on why the amendment would benefit Tennessee, but it also had Lee warning that if the amendment fails "hard-working Tennesseans will be FORCED to fall in line, pay union dues, and join organizations that give payouts to political cronies.”