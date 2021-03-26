Lebanon private sector steps in to speed up vaccine campaign BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 5:02 a.m.
1 of5 Jacque Sarraf, head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council, and owner of a private pharmaceutical company speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his home, in the northern Beirut suburb of Rabieh, Lebanon, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Lebanon's private sector is stepping in to speed up the coronavirus vaccination campaign and hurry along the reopening of businesses, planning to import at least 1 million doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Jacque Sarraf, head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council, and owner of a private pharmaceutical company speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his home, in the northern Beirut suburb of Rabieh, Lebanon, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Lebanon's private sector is stepping in to speed up the coronavirus vaccination campaign and hurry along the reopening of businesses, planning to import at least 1 million doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Protesters shout anti-politicians slogans, as they march during a protest against the increase in prices of consumer goods and the crash of the local currency in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 19, 2021. Lebanon's local currency has been in a free fall since late 2019, losing about 90% of its value. The government defaulted on its foreign debt last year and nearly half the population has been pushed into poverty and unemployment. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s private sector is stepping in to speed up the vaccination campaign against coronavirus by importing at least 1 million doses of Russian vaccines, with the aim of reopening businesses around the country hit by an unprecedented economic crisis.
The first batch of 50,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines arrived early Friday, making Lebanon one of few nations where the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being boosted by private sector initiatives.