DARIEN — A caring relationship with the community that spans decades is at the root of one local liquor store’s success.

Leary’s Liquor Cabinet at 186 Heights Road celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday with a gathering of local officials and a toast to its success.

“It’s what small towns are all about,” said First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, who took part in the ceremony.

“The amount of hard work and dedication that goes into having a successful business that’s there for over 50 years really deserves to be celebrated,” she said.

What began as a business venture for Francis Leary of Stamford in 1971 ultimately grew to become a family-owned community favorite spanning three generations, and possibly more to come one day.

“He bought it as an investment back in 1971, one of the many businesses he owned,” explained his son, Kevin Leary, whose family later relocated to Darien, where he grew up.

“It was called Gold Bond Liquors,” he said, and had already been in operation for decades.

“Back then Darien only had two supermarkets,” remembered Kevin. His father was also the proud owner of Leary’s Deli and Variety—a popular after-school hangout for young people.

Back then the store was only half the size, with Michael Joseph’s in the adjacent space. But ultimately it would double in size at the beginning of the 21st century—further expanding the business—after Kevin took over from his father in 1998.

“I came to work for my father in 1992,” he said, “and that’s when he started to retire.”

“My wife is the brains behind the business,” Kevin said, citing the work of his wife Loretto Leary, who grew up in a small town in Ireland she likened to Darien.

“He knows everybody by their first name,” Loretto said, noting that when small towns lose their small business, they also begin to lose their character.

“It’s a joyful day,” said State Rep. Terrie Wood, who was also in attendance.

“It’s a joy to celebrate this longtime business in town that supports so many and does so many things for our community,” she said.

“It’s really so wonderful to be able to celebrate a business that has been around for 50 years,” said Sen. Bob Duff.

Leary’s has been involved a wide range of charitable initiatives, including the Community Fund of Darien, the Darien YMCA, The Darien Depot, Person-to-Person, Laurel House, KEYS Music, both local fire departments, and many more.

In fact, as part of its celebration, the store is collecting donations throughout the year for various local charities and will be matching them. For April and May proceeds collected will go to the Darien Chamber of Commerce’s Scholarship Fund.

“My father made us a part of the community from the day we moved in,” Kevin said, citing the service and staff as part of what make his business special.

“It’s about being part of the community,” he said.

“I think it’s wonderful to have a business that’s thrived in our community for so many years,” said Cheryl Williams, who is the chairman of the Darien Chamber of Commerce’s board.

“We hope to see them here for another 50 years,” she said.