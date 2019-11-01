League of Women Voters 2019 Voters’ Guide

Compiled each year as a public service by the League of Women Voters of Darien and presented by The Darien Times.

Vote Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Democracy is not a spectator sport!

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that encourages the informed and active participation of all citizens in the process of government. The LWV of Darien is a local group of both men and women who strive to improve the quality of democracy by increasing voters’ knowledge of candidates and issues.

Visit lwv.darien.org to learn more.

The Voters’ Guide is designed to provide information about the candidates to the public in a nonpartisan and balanced way to assist them in casting an informed vote on Election Day.

Questionnaires were submitted to candidates for local offices, asking one or more office related questions. Responses were limited to a specific word count and are printed exactly as submitted by the candidates.

For every ballot position, a voter may write in the name of someone who is not listed as a candidate on a separate line at the bottom of the ballot for “Write-In Votes.” In the State of Connecticut for those votes to be counted, the individual whose name is being written in, must have registered with the Secretary of State. In the case of write-in candidates for the RTM, a write-in candidate must have previously filed a petition with the Town Clerk signed by at least 25 electors within their District.

(*) Signifies that the candidate is an incumbent.

Note: All offices appear in the order in which they appear on the ballot.