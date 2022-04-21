Leaders of rival Koreas exchange letters amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of the rival Koreas have exchanged letters expressing hope for improved bilateral relations, which plummeted in the past three years amid a freeze in nuclear negotiations and North Korea’s accelerating weapons development.
North Korea’s state media said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday and replied on Thursday with his own letter appreciating Moon’s peace efforts during his term.