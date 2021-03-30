Leader of Merkel's party vows to boost German voters' trust

BERLIN (AP) — The new leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party pledged Tuesday to restore voters' confidence after discontent over Germany's pandemic management and a scandal over lawmakers enriching themselves in mask-procurement deals led to a sharp drop in its approval ratings.
Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state, won the leadership of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union in January. He hopes to succeed Merkel as chancellor, but the center-right Union bloc dominated by the CDU hasn't yet decided on its candidate for the Sept. 26 national election.