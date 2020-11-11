LeMahieu removes Darling from budget committee leadership

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu removed long-time budget committee co-chair Alberta Darling from her leadership post on the panel Wednesday.

LeMahieu said in a statement that he has appointed Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green as the Senate co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee. Marklein has served on the committee since he was elected to the Senate in 2014. LeMahieu said Marklein's background as an accountant will help the committee navigate a difficult 2021-23 state budget.

LeMahieu thanked Darling in his statement for ten years of balanced budgets.

Darling, of River Hills, has served in the Senate since 1993 and as Senate co-chair of the budget committee since 2011. Her spokesman, Bob Delaporte, didn't immediately return messages Wednesday morning.

Marklein's appointment will take effect in January. Gov. Tony Evers is expected to deliver his executive budget in February. The finance committee will spend the spring revising it before forwarding it on to the full Legislature for approval.

Senate Republicans last week chose LeMahieu to replace Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who won a congressional seat in the Nov. 3 elections.