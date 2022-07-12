Lawyer: Officials to pursue murder charges for Alex Murdaugh

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh said Tuesday that investigators have indicated they intend to pursue murder charges against him for the deaths of his wife and son, who were fatally shot outside their home more than a year ago.
Lawyer Jim Griffin said in a statement that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told Murdaugh family members they plan to seek indictments from a grand jury later this week.