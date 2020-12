LA MARQUE, Texas (AP) — The attorney for the family of a young, Black man who was fatally shot last week by a police officer in a Houston suburb said Tuesday that the family is planning to release results of an independent autopsy in the death.

Autopsy results in the death of Joshua Feast, 22, will be released Wednesday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference Tuesday in La Marque, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Houston.