Lawsuits: Murdaugh used attorney friend to manipulate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer charged with trying to arrange his own death steered the family of a housekeeper who died in his home to use a longtime friend as their attorney without revealing their friendship and then tried to take a $4 million settlement, according to the family's lawyer.
Alex Murdaugh also tried to convince a friend of his son to use the same lawyer again without revealing their friendship as investigators tried to sort out who was driving a boat in a 2019 fatal crash, according to a lawsuit filed this week. Murdugh's son would eventually be charged.