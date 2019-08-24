Lawsuit challenges development project near San Pedro River

TUICSON, Ariz. (AP) — Another lawsuit has been filed challenging a planned new 28,000-home development that critics say threatens to dry up the San Pedro River in southeastern Arizona.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the suit filed Friday by six environmental group against the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the latest of a string of suits challenging the Clean Water Act permit for the Villages at Vigneto project in Benson.

The suit alleges that a federal permit for the development was approved due to political pressure on a top government biologist

Army Corps spokesman Dave Palmer said the agency doesn't comment on matters under litigation and the lawsuit's allegations lawsuit were called baseless by Lanny Davis, an attorney for developer Phoenix-based El Dorado Holdings LLC.