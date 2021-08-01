Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

Melinda Deslatte/AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

The Democratic governor ended the federal pandemic jobless aid Saturday, five weeks earlier than the expiration date. The move stripped benefits from more than 150,000 people and cut by more than half the unemployment benefits available to tens of thousands more.