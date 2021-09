TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of South Florida businessmen sued the federal government Monday in hopes of overturning a gambling agreement Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed with the Seminole Tribe.

The suit filed against the Department of the Interior in federal court in Washington, D.C. claims the agreement illegally expands gambling in Florida. Among the plaintiffs are developer Armando Codina and car dealer Norman Braman.