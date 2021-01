BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Catholic priest raped a 9-year-old altar boy on the day of his sister's wedding that the the priest officiated, according to a new lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport.

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in Bridgeport, charges that the diocese knew or should have known that the Rev. Kiernan Ahearn was unfit to be around children but continued to assign him duties that involved children.