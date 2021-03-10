Lawmakers slam LSU response to sexual misconduct report

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Female state lawmakers on Wednesday lambasted Louisiana State University's response to a scathing report about its handling of sexual misconduct complaints, calling the university's disciplinary decisions weak and insulting to students whose abuse allegations were mishandled.
The legislators singled out for blistering criticism LSU's decision to briefly suspend rather than fire two employees for years of botched responses to claims of sexual harassment, domestic violence and rape.