Lawmakers seek to dismiss governor's suit over marijuana law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers are asking a judge to dismiss Gov. Gina Raimondo's challenge to a new medical marijuana and hemp law.

The Democratic governor wants the state Superior Court to block legislation giving lawmakers the right to veto regulations imposed on the industry.

The provision was included in the new state budget approved by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

Lawmakers argue in a legal motion Friday that court doesn't need to intervene because House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio have committed to repeal the language when the legislature reconvenes in January.

Raimondo says legislative leaders should convene sooner rather than wait until next year.

She says the new law violates the state constitution's separate of powers clause because it gives lawmakers "unchecked control" over executive rulemaking authority.