Lawmakers revisit protective orders for vulnerable adults

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are revisiting legislation aimed at protecting vulnerable adults from abuse, exploitation and neglect.

The Legislature made financial exploitation of vulnerable adults a crime in 2014, and then followed up with new legislation this year creating a new type of protective order to allow victims to stop such abuse while a criminal case goes forward. But Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the bill in July, in part over concerns that protections available to domestic violence victims would be reduced.

Both House and Senate lawmakers have been working on new versions of the legislation, and Sununu said this week he is backing a bill drafted by Republican Sen. Jeb Bradley. The bill includes language clarifying that the new protective order is not intended for victims of domestic violence.