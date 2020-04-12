Lawmakers plan virtual hearing on coronavirus aid bill

BOSTON (AP) —

Massachusetts lawmakers are holding a virtual public hearing Monday on a bill designed to provide short term economic relief for families in deep poverty, vulnerable children and people with disabilities.

The bill would provide a one-time additional benefit to those who receive help through the state's transitional aid to families with dependent children program. The cost of the one-time infusion of money is pegged at $17 million in the bill.

The legislation would also set aside $6 million for an additional one-time benefit under the state’s program for emergency aid to the elderly, disabled, and children.

The goal is to offer help to the state’s most vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. It will mark the first time a piece of legislation has received a virtual public hearing.

The hearing will be conducted over Zoom. Information on how to provide testimony can be found on the website for the Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities.