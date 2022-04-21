Lawmakers finalize budget, include $500M for Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers on Thursday finalized the state's $52.8 billion spending plan for the upcoming year, squeaking through $500 million in bonds to help pay for a Tennessee Titans stadium, as well as more money for education and law enforcement.
The budget now goes to Republican Gov. Bill Lee's desk, who is expected to sign off on the proposed budget even after the GOP-controlled General Assembly tweaked his original spending plan and included a contentious sentencing legislation that at times clashed with the governor's administration.