MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate committee on Thursday swiftly approved legislation that would provide businesses and others protection from liability in coronavirus-related lawsuits, provided the entities were taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and GOP lawmakers had named the bill a priority for the first two weeks of the session. The bill passed without debate on a 27-1 vote. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.