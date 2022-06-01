Lawmakers ask governor to testify in Ronald Greene probe JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG, Associated Press June 1, 2022 Updated: June 1, 2022 4:23 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Louisiana lawmakers are asking Bel Edwards and his top attorneys to testify before a bipartisan committee investigating allegations of a cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 In this image from the body video camera of Louisiana State Police Lt. John Clary, Trooper Kory York stands over Ronald Greene, lying on his stomach, outside of Monroe, La., on May 10, 2019. Videos of the incident, obtained by The Associated Press, show Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase. (Louisiana State Police via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Authorities initially said Greene died in May 2019 after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana that began over an unspecified traffic violation. But long-withheld video shows Louisiana State troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist — growing evidence obtained by an Associated Press investigation has revealed a pattern of violence kept shrouded in secrecy. (Family photo via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this photo provided by Alana Wilson, Mona Hardin looks over the body of her son, Ronald Greene in Rayville, La., on May 13, 2019. "I've been wandering around in a cloud of confusion just wondering: What does it take for the state of Louisiana to recognize the murder of a man? What does it take to get answers?" Hardin told Louisiana state lawmakers in a December 2021 hearing. (Alana Wilson via AP, File) Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - In this image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss, his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, hold up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. No longer waiting for a federal investigation, state prosecutor Union Parish District Attorney John Belton says he intends to pursue his own case against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Greene. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File, File) AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
Louisiana lawmakers on Wednesday asked Gov. John Bel Edwards and his top attorneys to testify before a bipartisan committee investigating allegations of a cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
The request comes just days after The Associated Press reported that Edwards and his lawyers privately watched a long-withheld video showing Greene taking his final breaths during his fatal arrest yet did not act urgently to get the crucial footage into the hands of those with the power to charge the white Louisiana State Police troopers seen stunning, punching and dragging the man.
Written By
JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG