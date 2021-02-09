Late Christopher Plummer once penned show for Darien Library fundraiser Susan Shultz Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 1:53 p.m.
1 of6
Former Darien Library Director Louise Parker Berry and the late Christopher Plummer at a library fundraiser in 1980. Plummer composed an original one-man show to raise money for the library called “One More Word Before You Go,” which he later went on to tour with after it was a resounding success, Berry said. It sold out so quickly he offered to do another show the following week.
Darien Library / Show More Show Less
2 of6
The Long Neck Point Road home that once belonged to the late actor Christopher Plummer. Plummer died on Friday, Feb. 5 at his Connecticut home at the age of 91.
Contributed Photo / Contributed Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Actor Christopher Plummer, at right talks with Sandy Perlin and Michael Dupont, both of Darien, before “The Tempest” at Shakespeare on the Sound at Pinkney Park in Rowayton in 2005.
Andrea A. Dixon / Andrea A. Dixon Show More Show Less
5 of6
Darien_011307_ The Convent of St. Birgitta, which sits on the water in the Tokeneke section of Darien, was struck by lighning in July 2006 and the nuns are trying to raise $500,000 for reconstruction and safety code upgrades. The fire damaged much of the second and third floors. Kathleen O’Rourke/Staff photo Staff Photo Kathleen O’Rourke
Kathleen O’Rourke / ST Show More Show Less
6 of6
DARIEN — The late actor Christopher Plummer, a former Darien resident, once penned an original one-man show as a fundraiser for the Darien Library.
Plummer, the award-winning actor who played Captain Von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, died on Feb. 5 at his Connecticut home. He lived in Darien on Long Neck Point during the late 1970s