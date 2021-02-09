Late Christopher Plummer once penned show for Darien Library fundraiser

DARIEN — The late actor Christopher Plummer, a former Darien resident, once penned an original one-man show as a fundraiser for the Darien Library.

Plummer, the award-winning actor who played Captain Von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, died on Feb. 5 at his Connecticut home. He lived in Darien on Long Neck Point during the late 1970s

In a wide-ranging interview in 1982, the award-winning actor told the United Press International that he wrote one-man show, when he found himself with a month off “by accident,” in response to the Darien Library’s request.

The show, “A Word or Two Before You Go,” was a “huge success” at the library, according to retired Darien Library Director Louise Parker Berry.

“I didn’t have any ideas. I did insist that the audience pay, which would make them listen and would spur me on to do something. So we did it as a fundraiser to buy classic books,” Plummer said in the interview.

“I got to thinking, ‘What happens to kids who aren’t encouraged to read?’ So I did bits from as as far back as I could remember. I left out ‘Winnie the Pooh’ and ‘The Winds in the Willows.’ I used Kipling and Bible and books I’d read all through my life. I learned it in about 10 days,” he said in the 1982 profile.

“We sold out the event in about half hour, so he graciously agreed to do a second one the following week. He wrote the script himself,” Berry said.

Berry described the show a compilation of his favorite passages from literature, poetry and theater, and said Plummer went on to perform it at several theaters.

“The funds raised from the benefit were used to buy books. Many were new titles of some of the works he cited. In the years after this event, he would occasionally use the library,” Berry said. “... He was always very charming.”

The Westport Playhouse paid tribute to Plummer last week and said “he christened the newly renovated Playhouse’s stage in 2005 with his brilliant ‘A Word or Two, Before You Go’ as the first actor to perform on the renovated stage.”

Plummer’s former over 8,000-square-foot home on Long Neck Point was last sold in 2015 to a Greenwich couple for $11.2 million. It went back on the market in 2020 for $11 million but is now temporarily off the market again.