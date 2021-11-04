Larson seeks to cap comeback season with NASCAR championship JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 2:25 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Larson has heard that mental toughness is required to win a championship. He has no idea if that's true — and if it is required, well, then he doesn't consider himself the championship favorite this weekend.
Toughness, Larson said, makes him think of veteran driver Kevin Harvick. And when he thinks about mental toughness, Larson points to Tony Stewart and the 2011 news conference where Stewart trash-talked Carl Edwards right out of the title.