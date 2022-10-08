Russia says truck bomb damages bridge to Crimea ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 3:22 a.m.
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities said Saturday that a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb triggered seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.” The committee didn’t immediately apportion blame.
