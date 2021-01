LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police have asked prosecutors to update the charges a Lansing man faces in a home invasion attack following the death of a 93-year-old man who was one of two men severely injured in that attack.

Micah Ezekiel Davis, 33, was charged with home invasion, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon following the Dec. 30 home invasion.