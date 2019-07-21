Lane closure to begin as crews start work on new bridge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina highway crews are closing a lane on the main highway north out of downtown Columbia as they prepare to build a new bridge.

The state Department of Transportation said the lane closure on the state Highway 277 north bridge over Interstate 77 will start Monday night and continue during the evening and overnight until Thursday.

Crews are preparing to build a new $25 million bridge to carry the freeway from downtown Columbia to I-77 north.

DOT engineers say the current bridge is getting old and its intersection with I-77 doesn't match current safety standards.

Crews hope to finish the new bridge by August 2020. They say they will have to temporarily close I-77 next year when they tear down the old bridge.