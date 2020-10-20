Land swap makes way for Coast Guard growth in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A land swap in South Carolina will give the U.S. Coast Guard the opportunity to expand there.

The swap involves part of Veterans Terminal along the Cooper River in North Charleston.

On Monday, the State Ports Authority said it will sell 76.5 acres to the Coast Guard for $4.54 million and about 89 acres of adjacent publicly owned land, The Post and Courier reported.

The additional property gives the Coast Guard room for a major expansion it announced in February. That includes two piers for additional vessels. The Coast Guard also plans to homeport five national security cutters and a group of offshore patrol cutters there.