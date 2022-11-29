Lamont signs bill extending gas tax holiday, free bus fares

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation Tuesday that extends Connecticut's soon-to-expire 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax holiday for another month. The tax break will then be reduced incrementally over the following five months.

The Democrat signed the bill into law after it cleared the General Assembly during Monday's special session by wide bipartisan margins. It also increases funding for the state's essential worker pandemic pay program after so many people applied. However, it also limited who can receive the top benefit of $1,000 to those earning less than $50,000.