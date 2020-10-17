Lamont, other leaders speak at Darien Democrats rally

Gov. Lamont addresses local Democrats Sunday, Oct. 11. Gov. Lamont addresses local Democrats Sunday, Oct. 11. Photo: Dan Guller Photo: Dan Guller Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lamont, other leaders speak at Darien Democrats rally 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien’s Democrats held a rally Sunday evening with the theme, “Together We Win.” Hosted by Callie Sullivan, Evonne Klein, Shannon Silsby, Ann Reed, Tara Ochman and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, the event drew Gov. Ned Lamont, and approximately 85 participants to the gathering outside a private home on Five Mile River Road.

This event was a COVID-responsible rally for the Democratic ticket. All attendees wore masks and maintained social distancing.

Lamont was the featured speaker, and he implored guests to “Vote Blue” on Election Day, Nov. 3. The governor also touted Connecticut’s success in keeping coronavirus infection numbers among the lowest in the nation. “I’ve heard from other governors wanting to know how we did it,” said Lamont.

Marc Bradley, director of Connecticut for Biden, also spoke, reporting the results of recent swing-state polls demonstrating the Biden/Harris ticket in the lead, but urged attendees not to be complacent.

Other speakers included Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz, State Sen. Carlo Leone, State Rep. Matt Blumenthal, and Darien Board of Education candidates Mike Burke and Sara Parent.

Action Network of Darien Democrats (ANDD) founding member Evonne Klein said, “This event exceeded our expectations. It was a great opportunity to meet with Darien’s growing number of Democrats, who are energized about the upcoming election. We see people giving their time, talent and treasure to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Proceeds raised at this event will support ANDD’s mission to elect Democrats to local, state and national office.

Recent data show, the announcement about the rally said, that Darien saw the largest increase of Democratic registration in Fairfield County, with a 27 percent increase in registered Democrats, while the town saw a decrease of registered Republicans of 12 percent.