Lake Huron sailboat race planned for July

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — An annual sailboat race along Lake Huron will be held next month, despite cancellations of other events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bayview Port Huron race is planned for July 11, Times Herald reported. This year's race will have one route instead of two.

Participation is down about 40 percent so far, which Bayview Mackinac race chairman Chris Clark credited to circumstances related to the pandemic.

“The mantra this year is ‘Patience and Flexibility,’” Clark wrote in an email. “We are working hard with all those involved in hosting the race to make sure everyone has a safe fun race!”.

The Chicago Yacht Club posted a statement last week announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Chicago to Mackinac Island sailboat race. Race Chairman Martin Sandoval said the Chicago race’s committee had taken a “patient and pragmatic” approach to following limitations and guidelines. The race was scheduled for July 17.

“Unfortunately, the crew limitations required to maximize social distancing which were adopted by the State of Illinois; no release of boating guidelines from the City of Chicago; and uncertainty as to when the Chicago lakefront and harbors will open impacted our ability to conduct a safe race for all competitors,” Sandoval said in the written statement.

Clark noted that the Chicago race does not affect the Bayview race. “The CYC race to Mackinac is a great race and it is sad to see any Great Lakes race needing to be canceled. Chicago is facing their own unique issues that are not the same as ours."

Other summer events in Port Huron, including the Blue Water Fest and the 100th annual International Day Parade, have also been cancelled.