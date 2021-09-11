Laine Hardy uses album release to help hurricane recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana country artist Laine Hardy will celebrate his 21st birthday Sunday with the release of his first album in a French Quarter benefit to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Hardy, the winner of “American Idol” in 2019, will perform a live stream concert from the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint, at 7 p.m. It’s a benefit for Volunteer Louisiana and The Louisiana Museum Foundation. Tickets cost $15 and proceeds will benefit recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.