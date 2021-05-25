La. governor criticizes police in deadly arrest of Black man JIM MUSTIAN, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 8:03 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - This undated file photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage authorities refused to release in the two years since the man died in police custody. (Family photo via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday denounced the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene as “regrettable," criticizing the state troopers who repeatedly stunned, choked and punched the Black motorist, and also chiding officers who stood by but failed to intervene.
“I wouldn't have been disturbed had I thought it was professional, had I thought those officers had performed as they should — they did not,” Edwards told reporters at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, offering his most extensive remarks yet on the controversy.