LWV, Library hosting a talk on Darien, future of Fairfield County

Staff
The Future of Fairfield County online series will begin with a talk sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Darien, and the Darien Library.

The League of Women Voters of Darien is joining the Darien Library, and the Fairfield County Community Foundation in cosponsoring the first in a series of civic conversations on “The Future of Fairfield County: Darien,” The online series via Zoom will begin April 5, at 7, and go until 8 p.m.

Each discussion or conversation will focus on the future of Darien as part of Fairfield County and will include expert, forward looking analysis of demographics, and statistics in each of several areas. The series will also focus on what the community envisions for their hometown during the next 10 years, and beyond.

The April 5 program will also focus on the long range economic outlook in the area, as well as the impact on environmental sustainability, and equity. During the discussion, attendees will also identify key issues to examine in a followup session April 22, at 7 p.m.

Panelists for the series include: Peter Denious, president and chief executive officer, of Advance CT, a nonprofit organization that works to engage, retain and recruit businesses and advance overall competitiveness in Connecticut; Alyssa Norwood, program manager for certification and Innovation at Sustainable CT, and Prerna Rao, the founding attorney of Omnia Law in Trumbull, which provides a range of legal services for individuals, and businesses throughout Connecticut.

The program will be moderated by Stephen Saloom, director of advocacy, and capacity building for the Fairfield County Community Foundation.

The program is free, and open to the public. Participants must register using the link: https://www.darienlibrary.org/event/4906