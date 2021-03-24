LWV, Library hosting a talk on Darien, future of Fairfield County

Contributed photo

The League of Women Voters of Darien is joining the Darien Library, and the Fairfield County Community Foundation in cosponsoring the first in a series of civic conversations on “The Future of Fairfield County: Darien,” The online series via Zoom will begin April 5, at 7, and go until 8 p.m.

Each discussion or conversation will focus on the future of Darien as part of Fairfield County and will include expert, forward looking analysis of demographics, and statistics in each of several areas. The series will also focus on what the community envisions for their hometown during the next 10 years, and beyond.