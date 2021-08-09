Ex-LA officer charged in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California attorney general has filed manslaughter charges against an ex-Los Angeles police officer who was off duty when he fatally shot a mentally ill man who was shopping with his parents in 2019.
Officer Salvador Sanchez, who was a seven-year veteran of the LAPD at the time of the shooting, was arrested Monday in Riverside County. He faces one count of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. His attorney says he has since been terminated from the police department.