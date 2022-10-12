California attorney general investigating LA redistricting MICHAEL R. BLOOD, BRIAN MELLEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press Oct. 12, 2022 Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 2:23 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general said Wednesday that he will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process as three of its City Council members face calls to resign over a recording of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts.
The move by Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat like the three council members, comes amid growing calls to address the way politics can still influence the redrawing of district maps after the census count each decade.
MICHAEL R. BLOOD, BRIAN MELLEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER