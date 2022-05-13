Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, Associated Press May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 12:22 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin warned about taking retaliatory “military-technical” steps after Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of the conflict was set to open Friday in Kyiv. A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian during the opening week of the war.
