Kosovo opposition wins, but most communes in runoffs Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 4:57 a.m.
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Preliminary results on Monday show that the center-right opposition parties have dominated in Kosovo’s municipal elections but more than half of communes will go to runoffs in a month's time.
About 1.9 million voters in the small Balkan nation were electing mayors for 38 municipalities and about 1,000 town hall lawmakers. Election officials said preliminary turnout was 42.5%, slightly less than four years ago.